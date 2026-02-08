CENSORSHIP: California Sues The Gatalog, CTRLPew for Distribution of Code for 3D Printing Guns. “Frustrated by the spread of 3D technology and their inability to nationalize their increasingly oppressive gun control laws beyond a few like-minded blue states, politicians in California have looked for ways to spread their tentacles into free America. They took a big step toward doing exactly that on Friday when Attorney General Rob Bonta and San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu filed suit against two popular repositories of 3D printing files, The Gatalog and CTRLPew.”