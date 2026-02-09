AT LEAST THE AIPOCALYPSE IS AMUSING: Lawyer sets new standard for abuse of AI; judge tosses case. “rustrated by fake citations and flowery prose packed with ‘out-of-left-field’ references to ancient libraries and Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451, a New York federal judge took the rare step of terminating a case this week due to a lawyer’s repeated misuse of AI when drafting filings. In an order on Thursday, district judge Katherine Polk Failla ruled that the extraordinary sanctions were warranted after an attorney, Steven Feldman, kept responding to requests to correct his filings with documents containing fake citations.”