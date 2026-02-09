FEMINISM TODAY NOW MEANS SAYING “DUDE, CONTROL YOUR WOMAN:” Bill Belichick Facing Calls To End Relationship After ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit. “Bill Belichick is facing calls to end his relationship with Jordon Hudson after she wore an ‘inappropriate’ outfit to Saturday night’s UNC vs. Duke game.”
