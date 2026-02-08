JOURNALISM:

The woman on the right is Ghislaine Maxwell. She trafficked children for Jeffrey Epstein. The woman on the left owns your magazine. https://t.co/rNWc7gcnj4 pic.twitter.com/dl7V7E6km7 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 20, 2025

Related:

It is hard to say when the NY Times hit rock bottom, but this may be the conclusive landing spot. https://t.co/gSGn9bYowm NY Times columnist Jamelle Bouie joked how Vance's mother should have sold him to feed her drug addiction. She recently celebrated 10 years of sobriety… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 8, 2026

They’ve been scraping along the seafloor of the Marianas Trench for a while.