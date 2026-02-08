#JOURNALISM:
Exactly. Which is why they deserve no sympathy when they continue to destroy the institution they claim to love.
— Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) February 8, 2026
#JOURNALISM:
Exactly. Which is why they deserve no sympathy when they continue to destroy the institution they claim to love.
— Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) February 8, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.