GET WOKE, GO BROKE: Atlanta Journal-Constitution to lay off about 50 employees as it restructures for growth. “The cuts represent about 15% of the AJC’s total workforce. Roughly half of the affected positions will come from the newsroom, which is the organization’s largest department. President and Publisher Andrew Morse said the decision follows several years of investment as the AJC transitioned from a traditional print newspaper into what it describes as a modern media company.”

So even after abandoning print, they’re having to slash. Here’s an idea how to restructure for growth: Tell people the truth about things they need and want to know. I know, crazy talk. . . .