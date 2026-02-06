LUFTEN: ‘Burping’ Your Home Really Could Be Good For Your Health, Says Expert. “In Germany, this trend looks less like a revolution and more like everyday life. Lüften – literally “airing out” – and Stoßlüften, or “shock ventilation”, have long involved opening windows wide for a few minutes to let fresh air race through, even in the depths of winter. Some German rental contracts even mention regular airing as part of looking after the property, mainly to prevent damp and mould.”

The 1920s dorms I lived in in law school had such powerful steam heat that you had to leave windows open in the winter. I thought that was a flaw, but I later discovered that they were designed that way on purpose, to force people to leave windows open and bring in fresh air, which was thought to prevent tuberculosis. It may even have worked.