WELL, THIS IS THE 21ST CENTURY, YOU KNOW: Why Darren Aronofsky thought an AI-generated historical docudrama was a good idea. Production source says it takes “weeks” to produce just minutes of usable video.
In a few years it will take minutes.
WELL, THIS IS THE 21ST CENTURY, YOU KNOW: Why Darren Aronofsky thought an AI-generated historical docudrama was a good idea. Production source says it takes “weeks” to produce just minutes of usable video.
In a few years it will take minutes.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.