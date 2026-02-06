“LEARN TO CODE.”

I live in the Midwest. I’ve seen entire factories—employers that kept a little cornfield town alive—disappear overnight after production was moved to Mexico or China.

Complete devastation for an entire close-knit community. No tears, no 4,000-word eulogies in WaPo, no… https://t.co/LcuA15LUnE

— Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) February 6, 2026