REAGAN REMEMBERED: Today would be Ronald Reagan’s 115th birthday were he still among us. Rod Martin republishes the superb obituary he wrote following Reagan’s death in 2004. Writing fitting obits about significant figures is a hugely difficult challenge, but Martin’s is one of the finest I’ve ever read on this great and humble man.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.