SPEAKING OF DOOMED LEFTY INSTITUTIONS: Rick Moran at PJ Media lays out the likely demise of national election-shaping lefty political power in a column updating the old saw that “demographics are destiny” for a country.

“The blue states are in a demographic doom loop. They need to create high taxes to pay for the numerous goodies they give to residents, but that leads to an exodus of wealth and people. To make up for the losses, blue states import and encourage illegal aliens to settle there. But illegals are a huge drain on the state treasury, leading to the need to raise taxes, and the loop closes on itself.”

Yes, Lord, please let it be so!