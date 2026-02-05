POLITICS IN THE WEST;
Women overwhelmingly vote for pro migrant policies and now men must risk their lives to fend off a world that leftist female votes created. pic.twitter.com/ryvTwPjQIt
— classicalliberty (@jsolom100) October 1, 2025
POLITICS IN THE WEST;
Women overwhelmingly vote for pro migrant policies and now men must risk their lives to fend off a world that leftist female votes created. pic.twitter.com/ryvTwPjQIt
— classicalliberty (@jsolom100) October 1, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.