SHOCKED, SHOCKED, SHOCKED, BEHOLD MY SHOCKED FACE: Four defendants, including 2 Venezuelans, allegedly used 115 stolen identities in massive food stamp fraud. Joel Vicioso Fernandez and three others allegedly used 115 stolen identities to stock the El Primo Restaurant using fraudulent SNAP benefits.
