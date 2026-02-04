AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
'The Injuns Are A-Comin!' Cries Billie Eilish Loading Musket To Defend Home From Tribe Of Redskins https://t.co/1RG9t9nrPr pic.twitter.com/xPIF6FDI1v
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 4, 2026
