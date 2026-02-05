WHEN GET WOKE, GO BROKE MEETS FAFO:

I generally don’t celebrate anyone losing their job, but it's the arrogance and entitlement of journalists who seem to believe they have a God-given right to be paid no matter how much money they lose or how poor a job they do that's staggering. https://t.co/hwjHcW2ula

Washington Post staffers thought they were sticking it to Bezos by talking anonymously to other outlets and egging on subscription cancellations. What did they think was going to happen?

You know, I’d like to feel bad for these people, but most of them would cheer if I lost my job so never mind.

UPDATE:

People "lose their livelihoods" everyday. The collect their things, put together a plan, and move on.

Journalists aren't special, even those working at the WaPo.

It's been a failed business model for over a decade.

Today should not be a surprise to anyone. https://t.co/QpdODkw9mD

— Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) February 4, 2026