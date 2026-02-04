LEFTISTS LIE BECAUSE THE TRUTH DOESN’T SUPPORT THEIR PROGRAM: Jonathan Turley: The Remaking of Alex Pretti. “MS NOW has admitted that it used an AI-enhanced photo of Pretti that made him look more handsome. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) was criticized for bringing to the Senate floor an altered image, featuring a headless immigration agent, that made it look like officers executed a kneeling Pretti with a shot to the head. Pretti needs to be be inviolate to make the government seem vile in the eyes of the public. He is being described as the combination of Florence Nightingale and Crispus Attucks.”

He is being described falsely. He was a nasty, dangerous kook.