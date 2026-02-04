WELL, DUH: New Poll Shatters Narrative: Voters Overwhelmingly Back Deportations and ICE.
And now we wait to see what distraction the democrats cook up next.
WELL, DUH: New Poll Shatters Narrative: Voters Overwhelmingly Back Deportations and ICE.
And now we wait to see what distraction the democrats cook up next.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.