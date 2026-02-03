SENDING YOUR KIDS TO PUBLIC SCHOOL IS PARENTAL MALPRACTICE:
Quality learing in MN. pic.twitter.com/cO6DgLUSs2
— James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) February 3, 2026
SENDING YOUR KIDS TO PUBLIC SCHOOL IS PARENTAL MALPRACTICE:
Quality learing in MN. pic.twitter.com/cO6DgLUSs2
— James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) February 3, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.