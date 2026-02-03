WHY IS THE LEFT SUCH A CESSPIT OF RACISM? Black ICE Agent Hit With Racial Slurs After Asking Trans Agitator, ‘Are You a Man?’

Some people say ICE agents should be outfitted with body cameras, and we agree. As has been proven ever since the Summer of Love in 2020, body cameras usually wind up showing the professionalism of the law enforcement officer and the craziness of the people they arrest. Whenever we see a video of ICE agents being surrounded by idiots blowing their whistles, we find the restraint shown by ICE agents remarkable. This ICE agent let the restraint slip for a second and managed to make the video of the day. Protesters were already in his face when he asked one, “Are you a man?” That didn’t sit well with the legal observers. (Language warning)

🚨 LMAO! Some tr*nny started berating a black ICE agent, and the agent looked him right in the eyes and said “Are you a man?!” That absolutely SET OFF the man dressed up as a woman, who then called the agent a “n*gger” Leftists prove ONCE AGAIN they’re the *real* racists h/t… pic.twitter.com/pm439dDWLN — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 3, 2026

Last week, Tim Walz asked, “Is this a Fort Sumter?” His constituents certainly are acting (and sounding) like the Confederates of 1861.