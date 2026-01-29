YES. NEXT QUESTION? Did Stephen Colbert Really Just Downplay the Holocaust to Attack ICE?

The world observed International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27, marking the day the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp was liberated and honoring the six million Jews and others who were killed at the hands of the Nazi regime. It appears late-night host Stephen Colbert missed that solemn occasion, and instead chose to use his monologue to make light of the Holocaust.

Stephen Colbert: “Do not compare ICE or Border Patrol agents to the Nazis. That’s an unfair comparison. The Nazis were willing to show their faces.” pic.twitter.com/4meqDVAk6S — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) January 27, 2026

Such a comparison is not only meant to fan the flames of unrest and to encourage attacks against ICE and Border Patrol agents, but it’s also an insult to every person, Jewish and otherwise, who died at places like Auschwitz-Birkenau. Those were innocent men, women, and children targeted because of their religion. They broke no laws and were systematically murdered by the Third Reich.

Meanwhile, as Idiocracy becomes the law of the land, while Colbert is toying with Holocaust denial, Tim Walz forgets who was who in the Civil War. Or as VDH asks: Slouching Towards Fort Sumter?

For now, Walz, Frey, and Ellison are upping the rhetoric, fanning the violence, and talking openly about how best to nullify federal law and impede federal enforcement. They are convinced that they have galvanized national opposition to the hated Trump, smothered the Somali fraud scandal, and stopped ICE deportations of their constituents. In all of those assumptions, they have little idea they are following the Confederate script to the letter. And like their spiritual forefathers of 1861, they grow ever more cocky, boastful, and defiant as they create martyrs, spread narratives of victimhood, and daily slouch toward another Fort Sumter.

“They have little idea they are following the Confederate script to the letter.” They really don’t: