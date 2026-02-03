MY BOOK IS NOW OUT: His Side: Men Speak Out on Dating, Marriage, and Life in America. #CommissionEarned I would appreciate any readers purchasing the book, even just to use as a doorstop. If you are on a budget, ask your library to order it or get the Audiobook if you have Amazon Audible.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.