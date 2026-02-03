A QUESTION THAT ALL BLUE STATE PROPERTY OWNERS SHOULD BE ASKING:
If I’m on stolen land why the F am I paying property taxes?
— The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) February 3, 2026
