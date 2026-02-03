A CONSCIOUSLY ORGANIZED, FOREIGN SUPPORTED, INSURGENCY: The Riot Beat: Everyone’s debating what happened in Minnesota. Few are talking about the real problem: what these “protests” are really like. “I’ve spent years covering left-wing protests and riots across America, from 2020 through the present. What I’ve witnessed on the ground looks nothing like the noble resistance portrayed in legacy media. The reality: Chaos. Violence. Dishonesty. Truly, the street activists are among the most dishonest people I’ve encountered. . . . The real question isn’t whether federal agents were justified in Minneapolis. The real question is what kind of organized resistance has taken root in American cities and what it will take to uproot it.”

The appeal of “protest” is that it lets you act horribly while feeling good about yourself. This particularly appeals to the Cluster B crowd that the left draws on.

Related: Inside Minneapolis’s ICE Watch Network: One of the city’s protest organizations stoked a raging fire.

UPDATE: