CDR SALAMANDER: Old and Busted: Air Supremacy. New Hotness: Orbital Supremacy. Hegseth at Cape Canaveral. “One of the foundation stones of any understanding of the national security requirements of the United States is a requirement to fully understand that we are primarily a maritime and aerospace power. That is our comparative advantage. Aerospace isn’t just air-breathing aircraft, it includes space. . . . The best way to find out what the Trump Administration wants to do, what its priorities are, and where the puck is going, is not to read second-hand reports from people who often have their own agendas or blinkered views of personalities and politics. No. The best thing you can do is go to primary sources.”