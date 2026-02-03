YURI BEZMENOV: Millennial Baizuo Kamikaze: Why white liberal millennials like Renee Good and Alex Pretti are the most demoralized and dangerous demographic in America. “Renee Good and Alex Pretti were both 37 years old when they died. They put their bodies on the line for the Minneapolis theater kid communist insurrection. Walz, Frey, Ellison, Omar, BlueSky, and Signal group chats whipped them up with virtue signaling bukkake. Their final acts were kamikaze attacks against ICE officers who they believed are the Nazi Gestapo of Orange Hitler. They had a death wish to be martyrs for the woke jihad cult. Protecting illegals, fraudsters, and rapists was the only thing that gave their lives meaning.”