THE MISSING MEN OF UNC. UNC-Chapel Hill is now slightly more than 60/40 women to men. This is more lopsided in terms of sex balance than most big state schools because NC’s big engineering school is at NC State, but this is just another wake-up call that there is a mismatch between what our culture (likely) needs and what our institutions are designed to deliver. (I say “likely” because you can credibly argue that men are less likely to need a college degree because of the nature of the jobs they may select.)