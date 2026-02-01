PUT THIS IN THE ELLIPSIS HALL OF FAME:
Did he just yada yada freedom of religion? https://t.co/k1uz78RUwb
— Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) January 31, 2026
Yes. He actually yada-yadaed freedom of religion.
PUT THIS IN THE ELLIPSIS HALL OF FAME:
Did he just yada yada freedom of religion? https://t.co/k1uz78RUwb
— Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) January 31, 2026
Yes. He actually yada-yadaed freedom of religion.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.