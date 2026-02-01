CHRISTIANS FALLING FOR WEAPONIZED EMPATHY: Too many professing American Christians are gullible and thus taken in by Leftist ideology masquerading as empathy, claims Michael Clary, Lead Pastor of Cincinnati’s Christ the King Church:

“That’s a big problem in the modern church. Too many people are gullible, and gullible Christians are causing a lot of harm in the church. These people aren’t blue-haired radical leftists we see at ICE protests in Minneapolis. No, they are ordinary Christians who sit next to you in church on Sunday but are led by their emotions. They are the nicest people you’d ever meet. They just don’t have the stomach to face hard realities. They think being ‘Christlike’ is whatever seems ‘nice’ or makes them feel good,” Clary explains.

“But here’s the truth: It isn’t Christlike to be gullible. It isn’t Christlike to believe and share debunked propaganda. It isn’t Christlike to be led by your emotions. It isn’t Christlike to outsource your critical thinking skills to the left-wing activists in the media.”

