TEACH WOMEN NOT TO RAPE (CONT’D): Fla. woman charged with posing as teen to molest 5 middle-school-age boys is ‘the real victim,’ dad claims. “Since then, Zinger has remained in jail without bail on felony charges of lewd or lascivious battery, lewd or lascivious molestation, possession of child pornography, in-state transmission of child pornography by an electronic device and sexual cyber harassment.”