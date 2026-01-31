LIFE IN THE 21ST CENTURY:
At what point does this is go from "ha ha this is so funny the AI agents are talking to each other" to "pull the fucking cord out of the wall now"
— Greg Rubertone (@RubeyScales) January 30, 2026
LIFE IN THE 21ST CENTURY:
At what point does this is go from "ha ha this is so funny the AI agents are talking to each other" to "pull the fucking cord out of the wall now"
— Greg Rubertone (@RubeyScales) January 30, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.