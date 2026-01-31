KARENS MAKE POOR MANAGERS:
129 hours and going without power. I’m so glad our electricity company employees are all up to speed on DEI. Lucky us.
— GabbyGirl 🐶 (@GabbyGirl0409) January 30, 2026
KARENS MAKE POOR MANAGERS:
129 hours and going without power. I’m so glad our electricity company employees are all up to speed on DEI. Lucky us.
— GabbyGirl 🐶 (@GabbyGirl0409) January 30, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.