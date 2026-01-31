THE POST I COULDN’T FIND YESTERDAY: Hi there. Former Intel guy who is also a former law enforcement guy here. If Gabbard is on scene, it means that the FBI has found a foreign/counterintelligence nexus to the investigation into the 2020 election in Georgia; otherwise they’d be reporting to Bondi and DOJ.
