CONSEQUENCES: Audit demanded after claims that MIT faculty hiring sidesteps DEI ban. “Some Massachusetts Institute of Technology departments use so-called broader impact statements in the hiring process in the wake of a nearly two-year-old decision to ban mandatory diversity, equity and inclusion statements. It’s one example of how the ideology remains part of the ecosystem at MIT, with an estimated expenditure of $25 million annually on about 50 part and full-time employees working on DEI, according to an alumnus watchdog in a presentation Tuesday.”