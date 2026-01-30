ONLY 85 SECONDS TO DOOMSDAY: That’s according to the “Doomsday Clock” maintained by the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists. Funny thing, though, as explained by Issues & Insights, the clock seems to be opposite reality:

“First, look at the reasons behind why it ticked closer to midnight this year. One of those listed was the bombing of Iran’s nuclear weapons sites last year. So, according to these ‘experts,’ crippling a radical Islamic regime’s ability to build a nuclear bomb is making the world less safe?

“Then there’s the fact that the bulletin includes ‘climate change’ as an indicator of annihilation. What does a supposedly warming planet have to do with launching nuclear bombs? And why does it matter if the Trump administration ‘stripped back’ (to use the New York Times’ words) public health infrastructure?”

There more of this leftist gibberish. Go here.