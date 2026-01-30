THEY THINK THEMSELVES KINGS: Widespread failure across nearly every level of leadership in Minnesota: Public programs fraud on the scale we see today— of which Ilhan Omar is Somali Fraud Exhibit A—indicates a leadership class that has either forgotten or no longer takes seriously the idea that public office is a public trust.
