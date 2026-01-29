ANTI-ICERS ARE NEW ‘MASSIVE RESISTANCE’ REBELS: Those anti-ICE protestors in Minneapolis are interposing themselves between federal immigration law enforcement and state/local authorities, much as did the Southern Massive Resistance did against federal civil rights enforcement.

Somewhere Harry Byrd Sr. Orval Faubus and George Wallace wonder why the media that today hails the Anti-ICErs as heroes condemned the Southerners as bigots. One wonders, too, what John C. Calhoun, the South Carolina senator best known for his views on interposition and nullification, would think were he among us today.