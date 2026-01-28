FASTER, PLEASE: Game-Changing Blood Pressure Drug Works for Patients Not Controlled by Standard Treatments. ” The drug reduces the production of a liver protein called angiotensinogen (angiotensinogen), which plays a central role in tightening blood vessels. Lower levels of this protein allow blood vessels to relax, leading to reduced blood pressure. The medication is administered as an injection under the skin.”
