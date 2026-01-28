A DUMB, OUTDATED SCAM:

This is truly the stupidest concept in the world. During the Cuban Missile Crisis, the clock stayed at seven minutes to midnight . . . and moved back at the next review to twelve minutes. https://t.co/LAZKNDSd4K — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) January 28, 2026

Related: The Clock Ticks. “‘How scared of the future are left-leaning establishment type people?’ and ‘How much publicity does the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists need?’ The upward creep of the minute hand, even as the world has gotten objectively safer, suggests that the latter plays a big role: Bad news always sells better than good news.”