HMM: Doctors May Be Missing an Early Heart Warning Window for Men. “Past research has consistently shown that men tend to develop heart disease earlier than women. In recent decades, however, common risk factors such as smoking, high blood pressure, and diabetes have become more similar between men and women. Because of that, researchers expected the gap to shrink. Instead, the difference has remained.”
