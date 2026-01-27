… MORE PEOPLE WHO NEVER READ “RENDER ONTO CAESAR”: As Springfield’s 15,000 Haitians brace for deportations, local churches train to resist ICE.
Do this, and things go really spicy.
… MORE PEOPLE WHO NEVER READ “RENDER ONTO CAESAR”: As Springfield’s 15,000 Haitians brace for deportations, local churches train to resist ICE.
Do this, and things go really spicy.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.