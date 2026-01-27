TRUMP’S ‘DECAPITATION’ SOLUTION FOR IRAN: Richard Pollock says all the key indicators point to a U.S. strike designed to decapitate the Mullahs, including Khamenei, who is now said to be deep in hiding. Considering the Maduro outcome, Khamenei would likely stand a better chance of survival if he takes the next flight to Moscow. Considering how much help Iran has been to Putin’s war in the Ukraine, that flight ought to be complimentary.