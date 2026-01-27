BEGUN, THE AI WARS HAVE: MSNBC uses edited photo of man shot by ICE that makes him appear more masculine.

Imagine dying for a liberal cause and having liberal wine moms run your face through a looksmax filter so you look more like a conservative Chad.

Nicolle Wallace while showing AI-enhanced Pretti photo: "Donald Trump and his administration are demanding once again that you do not believe your eyes and ears." Amazing. pic.twitter.com/dPojKj6QDw — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 27, 2026

That is Alex Pretti. Or, I should say, that is an altered photo approximating Alex Pretti.

they have to lie to stay in business… but everyone knows.. pic.twitter.com/fWuMolHoDR — plebhed (@plebhed1) January 26, 2026

But as we saw yesterday, AI can manipulate images into much worse hallucinations: Headless Agent Retweeted by Clueless Four-Star: