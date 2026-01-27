January 27, 2026

BEGUN, THE AI WARS HAVE: MSNBC uses edited photo of man shot by ICE that makes him appear more masculine.

Imagine dying for a liberal cause and having liberal wine moms run your face through a looksmax filter so you look more like a conservative Chad.

That is Alex Pretti.

Or, I should say, that is an altered photo approximating Alex Pretti.

But as we saw yesterday, AI can manipulate images into much worse hallucinations: Headless Agent Retweeted by Clueless Four-Star:

Posted at 2:22 pm by Ed Driscoll