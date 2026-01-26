HEADLESS AGENT RETWEETED BY CLUELESS FOUR-STAR: Former US Special Operations Commander Shares AI-Generated Anti-ICE Propaganda About Pretti Shooting.

In the aftermath of Saturday’s shooting in Minneapolis that left anti-ICE insurgent Alex Pretti dead, an obviously AI-generated photo purporting to clearly show Pretti being executed by Border Patrol agents is making the rounds on social media. That alone isn’t surprising; it happens any time there’s a major event. What’s surprising is the identity of one of the people sharing it as if it’s real and using it for anti-government propaganda purposes.

Meet Gen. Raymond A. “Tony” Thomas III, retired, who served as commander of the US Special Operations Command from 2016 to 2019.

While the resolution of the photo is quite good — much better than the grainy phone videos going around — the resolution also allows us to see that the agent kneeling doesn’t have a head, and that one of his legs seems a little bionic. Thomas shared the photo in response to posts from Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, former US Navy Reserve intelligence officer Jack Posobiec, Attorney General Pam Bondi, venture capitalist Keith Rabois, and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. Why would he do this?