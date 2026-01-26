IF BY RARE THEY MEAN UNCOOKED? YES IT IS: Barack Obama issues rare political statement condemning DHS over Alex Pretti shooting — as Dems rally against Trump admin.
It would be nice for once if former president Chaos Goblin kept his gob shut.
