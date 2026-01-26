NO. NOT SURPRISING, BUT APPALLING: At this point, it is not surprising at all that all of this is state sponsored and goes all the way to the top.
And this is for the Cancelled of X!
NO. NOT SURPRISING, BUT APPALLING: At this point, it is not surprising at all that all of this is state sponsored and goes all the way to the top.
And this is for the Cancelled of X!
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.