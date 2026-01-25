January 26, 2026

WELL, GOOD: Xi’s Top-Rank Purge Strengthens Chinese Leader, Weakens PLA.

I don’t know if these claims are true — I hope that they are! — but they won’t build confidence among the Chinese military.

It’s the “Belisarius Dilemma,” a problem as old as empires.

Posted at 8:21 am by Glenn Reynolds