🧵🚨 MINNEAPOLIS SIGNAL INFILTRATED
I have infiltrated organizational signal groups all around Minneapolis with the sole intention of tracking down federal agents and impeding/assaulting/and obstructing them.
BUCKLE UP ALL WILL BE REVEALED
Each area of the city has a signal… pic.twitter.com/ATSHlCucWv
— Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 24, 2026
Recently revealed Signal chats show that this felonious paramilitary operation to disrupt ICE operations is being formally coordinated with Minnesota's Lieutenant Governor and other elected state officials.
This is a criminal conspiracy of immense and troubling magnitude that… https://t.co/bE36mtf8Ik
— Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) January 25, 2026
