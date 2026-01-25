FASTER, PLEASE: The Countdown to Iran’s Liberation Has Begun: Peace talk aside, the ticking in Iran isn’t diplomacy—it’s a death-rattle, as a murderous regime nears judgment and a brutal people pray that liberation, at last, is real.

The suffering of the Iranian people is unspeakable. The huge protests that engulfed the country have subsided, not because the regime’s crackdown is succeeding, but because it has entered the Hitlerian scorched-earth stage. The few reports that are trickling out of the carceral state are heartrending. Back on January 8, we read, “A large group of civilians was driven into the bazaar through fear and gunfire. They were trapped inside, the entire place was set on fire, and machine-gun fire rained down on anyone who tried to escape the flames to save their lives.” Since then, the massacres have become routine and bureaucratized.

A lawyer who was contacted from Tehran reports that several thousand people have been herded into large warehouse halls in Kahrizak. They are being executed in groups and registered as “killed on previous days.” “There is no trial,” he noted. “No due process. There is no real court.” There also reports that the regime is stockpiling bodies, refusing to hand them over to their families. The goal is to wait until the US strikes and then parade images of the bodies as civilian casualties caused by the US to stir outrage among the credulous in the West.