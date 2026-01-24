EMPLOYER PROSECUTIONS BEGIN: Contractors accused of disrupting ICE raid at Hardin Valley construction site. “Federal officials have charged two contractors with conspiring to disrupt Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in Knoxville earlier this month. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee unsealed a multi-count indictment on Friday against Tyler Shane Wells, 33, of Morristown, and 18-year-old Alexander Bonilla Servin of Smyrna. They are charged with conspiracy to conceal and harbor illegal aliens, conspiracy to forcibly impede federal agents while engaged in performance of official duties, and conspiracy to prevent, by force, intimidation, or threat, federal agents from discharging their official duties from January 5 through January 13. Bonilla-Servin is also charged with forcibly impeding federal agents engaged in the performance of their official duties.”

Expect to see more of these.