THEY’VE BEEN LOOKING FOR AN INCIDENT TO ESCALATE OVER: The Narrative™ Is Being Set on Minneapolis Shooting; Trump: INSURRECTION; Sheriff: National Guard. “Few people really know what exactly happened this morning in Minneapolis, and that certainly includes the governor and Mayor of Minneapolis. Yet both of them started making statements blaming ICE for the shooting of an armed man who was resisting arrest, and seemed to be encouraging the citizens of Minneapolis to attack ICE because they are part of an ‘invasion’ of the state.”

UPDATE: So what do I think happened? I can’t tell. I looked at some of the videos, marked with circles purporting to show where the gun was, etc., and I can see the circles but can’t actually tell what’s in them or what’s going on. He allegedly had a permit to carry, but wasn’t carrying it on him as, I’m told, Minnesota law requires, because he was carrying no ID at all, which is slightly sketchy. He had two magazines, but lots of people who carry carry more than one magazine; I do myself on occasion. Obviously the presence or absence of the permit doesn’t mean anything about the validity of the shooting, since that has to be evaluated from the officer’s point of view and they couldn’t have known.

We’ll see. Some of my non-lefty acquaintances think it may have been a bad shoot, others disagree. All agree that going armed to a protest/riot where you expect to be in a tussle with armed men is a bad idea. Mike Williamson points out that when he went to Covid protests, he didn’t even take his pocketknife.

At any rate, experience from the 5-year-old boy “arrested” by ICE all the way back to the Covington Boys in DC indicates that no one should ever accept the opening leftist narrative, as they’re pretty much always false.